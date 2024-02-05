abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.17% of abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn Healthcare Investors stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

