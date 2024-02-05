Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,380 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Trupanion worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.21. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

