Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $287.77 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $290.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.12, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.11.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

