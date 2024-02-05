SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.