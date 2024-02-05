ABCMETA Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $626,245.03 and approximately $1.38 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016244 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,479.65 or 1.00124899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010969 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00180022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000626 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

