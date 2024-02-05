Uniswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.63 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.07 or 0.00014022 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and approximately $50.47 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00156976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009407 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6,808.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.01278089 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 928 active market(s) with $49,432,131.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.