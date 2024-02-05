Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.98 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and $6,197.46 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,303.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00156976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.01 or 0.00547329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00057734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.23 or 0.00379245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00168031 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,589,510 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

