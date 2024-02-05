NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.89 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $91.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00006469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00082290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00029545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000838 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,175,670,270 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,271,854 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,175,577,993 with 1,032,271,854 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.75507848 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $79,897,369.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

