Kaspa Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.28 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $13.54 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,578,777,636 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,574,899,037.01458. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.10033564 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $13,224,054.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

