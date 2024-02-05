First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $80.44 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $80.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.