Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 47.0 %

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $5.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher acquired 179,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $39,384.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 368,438 shares in the company, valued at $81,056.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,077. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

