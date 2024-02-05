Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) CEO Buys $19,500.00 in Stock

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report) CEO William Kerby bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,625 shares in the company, valued at $125,531.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Kerby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, William Kerby bought 4,000 shares of Sigma Additive Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

Sigma Additive Solutions stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions ( NASDAQ:SASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative net margin of 1,123.90% and a negative return on equity of 180.93%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Sigma Additive Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Sigma Additive Solutions Company Profile

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc operates as a software company. The company offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. It also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering for polymer materials.

