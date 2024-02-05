BMO Capital Markets Raises RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $295.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $216.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNR. Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.22.

NYSE RNR opened at $226.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.30. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $233.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 33.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $25,853,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

