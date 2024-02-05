Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AON by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in AON by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in AON by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $292.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.64. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

