First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Matador Resources worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $53.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $67.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

