First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 37,523 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,523 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $80.30 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,113,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,344,596.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,113,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 718,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,344,596.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,000 shares of company stock worth $10,960,165. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.