First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104,198 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of B. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Barnes Group by 275.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Barnes Group stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on B. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hans-Peter Manner bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,279.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

