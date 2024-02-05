Spinnaker Trust Sells 226 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

ES stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $83.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

