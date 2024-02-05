Spinnaker Trust Acquires New Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Diageo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Diageo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $149.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.38. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

