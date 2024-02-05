Spinnaker Trust Purchases 2,177 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $251,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $25.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $25.40.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

