Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

