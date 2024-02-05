JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 598.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $63.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

