Spinnaker Trust Purchases 41,043 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 213.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,043 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDP stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

