Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 9,589 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,884,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after buying an additional 1,279,468 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth approximately $9,418,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in TPI Composites by 341.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 810,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 627,116 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,713,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 448,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Price Performance

TPIC stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.03. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $372.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.81 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPI Composites

TPI Composites Profile

(Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.