iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $321.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $322.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

