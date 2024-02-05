Barclays Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $185.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $168.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.21. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $172.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

