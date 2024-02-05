NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 9,351 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,604,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,999,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 510.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $92.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

