NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $309.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.