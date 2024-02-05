NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 344.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 887,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $44,979,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 39.8% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 389,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FCN opened at $192.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.46 and a 52 week high of $232.15.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

