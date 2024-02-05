Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.42 EPS

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 49.01% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share.
NYSE SPHR traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 152,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sphere Entertainment has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $43.93.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $2,172,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $911,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $987,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.
