Swiss National Bank Sells 97,800 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 97,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $129,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after buying an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 111.1% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $161.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.84. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

