The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $107,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after buying an additional 864,628 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,757,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $134.12 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $270.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

