Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 443,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Occidental Petroleum worth $139,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,149,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 230,200,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,100,729,178.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $57.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

