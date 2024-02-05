Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $1,455,862. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $128.75 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.88.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

