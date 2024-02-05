Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,791 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

HPE stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

