Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $81.11 Average PT from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Incyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INCY

Incyte Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $58.35 on Monday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $85.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 31,943.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,858.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,409,000 after purchasing an additional 991,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.