Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCHP. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 42.06%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

