C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $74.13 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

