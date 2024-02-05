Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $775.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $775.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $735.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $837.33.

Shares of DECK opened at $882.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $903.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $709.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.65.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

