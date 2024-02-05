Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $775.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $709.00 to $775.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $837.33.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 14.1 %

NYSE DECK opened at $882.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $395.90 and a fifty-two week high of $903.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $709.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.65.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.