Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $94.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.19.

EW opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $334,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

