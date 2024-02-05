Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Wolfe Research from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Trading Up 7.9 %

AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average of $140.83. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

