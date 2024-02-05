Piper Sandler Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $205.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.95.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

