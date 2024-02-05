Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $172.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

