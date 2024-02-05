Stifel Nicolaus Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $172.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day moving average is $140.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

