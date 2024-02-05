Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $230.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

