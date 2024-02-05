Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.95.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

