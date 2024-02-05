Mizuho Boosts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $80.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.92.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $83.02 on Thursday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

