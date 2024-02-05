Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $499.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $432.00 to $499.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mastercard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Get Mastercard alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $460.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $431.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $463.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $425.69 and its 200 day moving average is $407.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,356 shares of company stock worth $62,625,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.