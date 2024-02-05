Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Brett P. Monia Sells 23,501 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $1,160,244.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $49.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,974,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $48,399,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,760,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after buying an additional 845,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $34,443,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

